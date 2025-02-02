How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs Northeastern in Beanpot Semifinals
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 Beanpot as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (9-12-3, 4-9-3 HE) in the semifinals on Monday night.
This will be the 72nd annual Beanpot. Northeastern will look to three-peat as it won the event in 2023 and 2024 while Boston College will look to win its first Beanpot since 2016.
The two teams are knotted at one game apiece in the head-to-head matchup this season. The pair played a series against each other from Nov. 22-23, 2024. Boston College took the opening game 3-0 and Northeastern took the finale 4-2 to force the series split.
The Eagles have won the tournament 20 times, finished in second place 16 times, third place 27 times, and fourth place eight times. Northeastern has won nine times, came in second place 14 times, third place 18 times, and fourth place 30 times.
Prior to the night clash, Boston University and Harvard will play at 5 p.m. ET.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern in 2025 Beanpot Semifinals:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies suffered a road loss to the Maine Black Bears 3-1 on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the UMass Lowell River Hawks 4-0 on Friday night at Conte Forum.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was for a series earlier in the season from Nov. 22-23, 2024. Boston College won the first game 3-0 and Northeastern won the finale 4-2 to force the series split.
