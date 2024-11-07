How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey Versus No. 5 Maine
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (5-1) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum to play a series against the No. 5 Maine Black Bears (6-0-1) this weekend to open Hockey East play.
After splitting their season opening series with the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3), the Eagles have won four games in a row which includes three against ranked opponents, AIC, No. 14 Western Michigan, and a sweep over No. 12 St. Cloud State.
The Black Bears, on the other hand, have yet to lose a game so far in their 2024-25 campaign. So far this season, Maine has recorded series sweeps over Merrimack and No. 15 Quinnipiac and defeated AIC as well as won and tied against Northeastern.
The contest marks the second top five matchup for the Eagles this season.
This will be the 134th and 135th matchup between the two programs. Boston College holds the advantage in the all-time series 68-55-10.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Maine:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Sunday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears completed a series sweep over the Merrimack Warriors at home 6-0 and 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles completed a series sweep over the then-No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies last weekend 4-1 and 2-1.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was from Nov. 10-11, 2023. The Eagles lost the opening game 4-2 and tied the series finale 2-2.