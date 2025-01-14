How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey vs Harvard
The Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 6-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready to face the Harvard Crimson (5-7-2, 4-4-2 ECAC) in a non-conference clash on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are coming off a series split against the Merrimack Warriors. The Warriors took the opening contest 5-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Boston College won the finale 4-1 to force the split.
The pair of games marked the first for Boston College since Dec. 9, 2024 where the team beat No. 9 UMass Lowell 3-2 to end the first half of the season.
The Crimson has struggled throughout the season as it has bolstered just a .429 winning percentage, however is currently on a streak.
After losing its two opening games in 2025 to No. 16 Quinnipiac 3-2 and No. 17 UConn 7-3, Harvard is currently riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Brown 3-1 and Yale 3-1.
The contest marks the first of a five game road trip for the Crimson. After the Eagles, it will face RPI, Union, Cornell, and Colgate.
As for the Eagles, this is the first of two straight home games. Boston College will host No. 6 Providence on Friday night to start a home-and-home series.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Harvard:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson
When: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Harvard: The Crimson defeated the Yale Bulldogs 3-1 on Saturday night at home to stay undefeated in 2025.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Merrimack Warriors 4-1 on Saturday night on the road to split the series.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was in the 2024 Beanpot on Feb. 12. The top-ranked Eagles shut out the Crimson 5-0.
