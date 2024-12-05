How to Watch: No. 3 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 14 UMass Lowell
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (11-3, 5-2 HE) men’s hockey team travels to Lowell, Mass., for its second-to-last game of the semester to take on the No. 14 UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-3-1, 5-2 HE) on Friday night.
The River Hawks have had an impressive 2024-25 campaign, securing series sweeps over Colgate and Vermont, splits with Minnesota Duluth and UConn as well as defeated Merrimack, Holy Cross, and St. Lawrence. Most recently, UMass Lowell won the 2024 Adirondack Winter Invitational after winning a shootout over No. 20 Clarkson, however the game ended in a 4-4 tie.
Boston College is heading into the matchup riding a two-game winning streak. Since its 4-2 road loss to Northeastern on Nov. 22, the team has won a pair of games over Dartmouth and UConn.
The contest is one of three that the two will play against each other this season. The Eagles will host the River Hawks the next two games, the first on Monday night and the second on Jan. 31, 2025.
This is the 124th meeting between the programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 67-45-11.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey at UMass Lowell:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks
When: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET
Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks won the 2024 Adirondack Winter Invitational with a victory over No. 20 Clarkson on Saturday night. The game ended in a tie, but UMass Lowell won the shootout which handed them the tournament win.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the UConn Huskies 2-1 on Wednesday night in overtime.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was earlier in the year on Feb. 2, 2024. Boston College traveled to UMass Lowell and defeated the River Hawks 6-1.
