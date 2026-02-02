Live Updates: No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Harvard in Beanpot Semifinals

BOSTON, Mass. — No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey and Harvard are set to clash in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot on Monday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on NESN and ESPN+.

The Eagles (14-8-1, 10-5-0 Hockey East) have defeated their last three opponents coming into Monday’s affair, starting with a sweep of New Hampshire in a home-and-away series last weekend, followed by a 4-1 victory over Boston University on Friday in the 299th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.

The Crimson (12-8-1, 10-5-0 ECAC) secured a 3-1 triumph over RPI on Friday but have gone 7-7 over its last 10 matchups after starting the 2025-26 season 6-1-1.

Sophomore forwards Dean Letourneau (14 goals, 11 assists) and James Hagens (12 goals, 13 assists), BC’s only two Hobey Baker Award nominees this year and the Boston Bruins’ last two first-round draft picks, lead the Eagles in points with 25 apiece.

Freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who earned Hockey East Defender of the Week honors Monday morning — his fifth Hockey East weekly award of the season — has had a tremendous rookie campaign thus far with a goals against average of 2.16 and a save percentage of .916 in 20 starts, including three shutouts.

For Harvard, sophomore forward Mick Thomspon has registered the most points on the team at 23 (7 goals, 16 assists), followed by senior forward Philip Tresca with 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists), and senior forward Casey Severo with 14 (8 goals, 6 assists).

Hailing from Aurora, Ont., sophomore goaltender Ben Charette has made all 21 starts in net for the Crimson. Charette has surrendered 55 goals this season (2.65 AVG) with a save percentage of .909.

This year marks the 73rd edition of The Beanpot — the annual tournament between BC, BU, Harvard, and Northeastern for Boston’s college hockey bragging rights.

While the Eagles are the only ranked team of the bunch, this tournament has a tendency to produce an unpredictable winner each year. In fact, BC is currently riding the longest Beanpot title drought of the four, with its last Beanpot Championship coming in 2016.

After BC and Harvard’s semifinal matchup at 5, the Terriers and the Huskies will face off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2026 Beanpot Championship and third-place game will take place the following Monday, on Feb. 9.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

First period:

GOAL, Eagles - Immediately after Minnetian's penalty ended, defenseman Drew Fortescue potted the first goal of the game, his fourth of the season, with a snipe from the top of the left circle. Boston College 1, Harvard 0 [16:26].

Fort for the first!



📺 NESN pic.twitter.com/sOzjdEmD84 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 2, 2026

19:02 - Aram Minnetian enters the penalty box for tripping less than a minute into the game, putting the Crimson on the man advantage.

Pregame:

Here is how Harvard will lineup for the Beanpot semifinal.

BC has released its line pairings for Monday's contest.

The Eagles have arrived at TD Garden prior to their first-round matchup against the Crimson.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson

When: Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Harvard: The Crimson earned a 3-1 home win over the RPI Engineers on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 4-1 road win over the Boston University Terriers on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 14, 2025. Boston College defeated Harvard 3-1 in Chestnut Hill.

Recommended Articles: