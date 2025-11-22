Live Updates: No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 10 Maine, Game 2
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Heading into Saturday’s series-finale matchup against No. 10 Maine, the No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey team has won five consecutive games—the longest streak since the Eagles’ nine-game run during the 2024-25 season from Jan. 11 to Feb. 7.
BC (7-4-1, 5-2-0 Hockey East) is now tied for first place in the Hockey-East standings with No. 11 UConn after defeating the Black Bears (7-5-1, 4-3-0), 7-3, on Friday night, and have an opportunity to take sole possession of first with a sixth straight win and a Huskies’ loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats, who UConn plays at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday as well.
Saturday’s contest will mark the 143rd all-time matchup between BC and Maine. The Eagles lead the series, 75-56-11, and have not lost to the Black Bears since Nov. 10, 2023.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- The Eagles are fitted up upon arrival for Saturday's matchup.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
Where: Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears fell, 7-3, on Saturday to BC. Junior goaltender Albin Boija, a 2024 Mike Richter Award finalist, surrendered six goals on just 21 shots. Charlie Russell, Owen Fowler and Justin Poirier were Maine's goal scorers, while Brandon Holt, Max Scott, Miguel Marques, Frank Djurasevic and Poirier logged assists.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Maine, 7-3, in Friday's matchup—the first of only two games the programs will play during the regular season. Sophomore forward James Hagens and junior forward Ryan Conmy led BC with two goals apiece, and Landan Resendes, Teddy Stiga and Dean Letourneau each notched a goal.
USCHO Rankings Prior to Series:
- Michigan State (50) - 1000, 9-1
- Michigan - 927, 11-3
- Denver - 871, 8-3-1
- Minnesota Duluth - 823, 11-3
- Penn State - 767, 10-4
- North Dakota - 715, 8-4
- Wisconsin - 659, 8-2-2
- Western Michigan - 637, 7-5
- Quinnipiac - 611, 7-3-2
- Maine - 567, 7-4-1
- UConn - 484, 6-4-2
- Northeastern - 378, 7-3
- Dartmouth - 314, 6-0
- Minnesota State - 278, 6-2-4
- Boston College - 274, 6-4-1
- Providence - 242, 5-4-2
- UMass - 211, 7-6
- Boston University - 176, 5-6-1
- Cornell - 149, 4-2
- Union - 136, 8-2-1