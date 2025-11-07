Live Updates For No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Opener at Vermont
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (2-4-1, 0-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking for its first conference win of the season as it travels to Burlington, Vt., for a road series against the Vermont Catamounts (3-3, 1-1 HE) starting on Friday night.
After losing their season opener 4-3 against the No. 5 Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-3, the Eagles went on a three-game undefeated streak where they beat and tied with the Minnesota Gophers 3-1 and 2-2, then earned a road win over the RPI Engineers 5-1.
Since then, Boston College has gone on a three-game losing streak which includes a home loss to the No. 9 Denver Pioneers 7-3 and being swept by the No. 14 Northeastern Huskies last weekend in a home-and-home series 4-1 and 3-0.
Vermont opened its 2025-26 campaign winning three of its first four games over the Brock Badgers 5-2, the St. Lawrence Saints 2-1, and the St. Cloud State Huskies 2-1 in overtime. The only loss in that stretch was the series finale against the Saints 5-2.
After that, the Catamounts had a two-game skid where they lost their series finale to St. Cloud State 4-0 and their season opener with the New Hampshire Wildcats 4-2, however Vermont won the finale over the Wildcats 2-1 to split the series and enter this matchup with a little momentum.
This will be the 81st meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 54-18-8 which includes the last four matchups. A pair of those wins were last season where the Eagles swept the Catamounts in a road series 6-3 and 4-1.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st
- 6:25 | Boston College and Vermont are scoreless early in the first period. The Eagles offense has come out aggressive, a common theme this season, taking 11 shots which includes four shots on goal, but none have gone into the back of the net.
- 4:47 | The two minutes end and Vermont records the penalty kill.
- 2:47 | Boston College gets a scoring opportunity very early in the contest. Vermont's Philip Törnqvist is called for tripping which sends BC to the power play. The Eagles are tied for 27th in the nation in power play percentage.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts
When: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET; Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts split its series with the New Hampshire Wildcats last weekend. New Hampshire took the first game 4-2 and Vermont won the finale 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series sweep to Northeastern last weekend in a home-and-home series 4-1 and 3-0.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was a series last season from Feb. 21-22. Boston College swept Vermont on the road 6-3 and 4-1.