Locked on Boston College: Disappointment in Albany

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that dives into all the big topics surrounding the teams. On today's show we look at the end of the hockey season, as the Eagles dropped their second round game to St. Cloud 4-1. We look at what went wrong, where BC struggled and how the Huskies took advantage.

Also on today's show we have Mitchell Wolfe of the Brawl Network on to give us his breakdown of Friday's Pro Day from the Fish Field House. In our first of two parts, Wolfe talks about the specific events and what they measure, and how Hunter Long did in his workouts.

Finally, we look at a busy weekend in roster movement with the men's basketball team. Jay Heath found a team, CJ Felder has a ton of interest, there is a new assistant in town---one that should excite the fanbase, and a handful of new players. We break down all these moves.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics