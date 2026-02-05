NHL Network to Broadcast 2026 Beanpot Championship Game Between BC and BU

No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey’s matchup against Boston University in the 2026 Beanpot Championship game on Monday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. — which also marks the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. — will be broadcast on NHL Network in addition to the NESN feed, the NHL announced.

The best rivalry in college hockey began 108 years ago this week. On Monday, BC and BU meet for the 300th time in the Battle of Comm Ave.



📰 https://t.co/DJDPItwbN6 pic.twitter.com/j66LX1yK6G — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 4, 2026

This is likely in part due to the 2026 Winter Olympics occurring right in the middle of the regular season, which halts NHL play on Thursday and resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Nevertheless, televising the final game of the Beanpot is a massive step toward national recognition for college hockey, just like Penn State’s outdoor game against Michigan State this past week, and there are simply not many better non-playoff games that are more deserving to show than this one.

In the 2026 Beanpot semifinals, on Monday, Feb. 2, BC (15-8-1, 10-5-0 Hockey East) defeated Harvard 5-1 on the back of James Hagens (2 goals, 1 assist), Dean Letourneau (1 goal, 1 assist), Lukas Gustafsson (1 goal, 1 assist), Oscar Hemming (2 assists), and Andre Gasseau (2 assists).

Gasseau registered his 100th career point in the non-conference win, and freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, the most recent Hockey East Defender of the Week, picked up his 14th win of the season with 30 total saves.

The Terriers’ road to the title game was much different, meanwhile.

In the late matchup on Monday — the Eagles and the Crimson played in the 5 p.m. game — BU (12-13-2, 8-10-0) came back from a 2-1 deficit in the early second period to force overtime on Nick Roukounakis’ game-tying goal.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the tournament semifinal was decided by a shootout, and the Terriers ultimately came out on top thanks to Cole Hutson, who punched BU’s ticket to the Championship in sudden-death fashion.

The Eagles will be looking for revenge from the 2025 Beanpot title game, in which BC fell, 4-1, to the Terriers despite being ranked the higher team.

Monday’s Championship game will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. During the first matchup, last Friday night, the Eagles defeated BU 4-1 at Agganis Arena.

Boston College will also be looking to snap its Beanpot title drought, which has been going on for a decade. The last time the Eagles won the Beanpot came in 2016, when Alex Tuch’s overtime goal sent BC past the Terriers by a final score of 1-0.

