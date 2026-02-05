Leon Draisaitl Held Nothing Back With Blunt Review of Oilers' Defensive Struggles

The Oilers surrendered four goals in a loss to the Flames in what was their final game before the NHL goes on a temporary hiatus for the Milan Cortina Games. It was the third straight game in which they’d surrendered four or more goals, and seventh straight game in which they’ve conceded three-plus.

After Wednesday’s 4–3 loss, Leon Draisaitl spoke to reporters, and he got brutally honest on the state of the team, not hesitating to criticize the play of the defense, the goalies and even suggesting the coaches needed to improve.

“We’re just giving up too many goals. Can’t defend. Penalty kill is not great. But, there’s many things that are part of it. We’re just not good enough right now,” Draisaitl said.

“It goes hand in hand. We’ve got to defend better. We’ve got to make it easier on [goalie Tristan Jarry]. And then, I’m sure he can be a little better too. It’s a two-way street. It starts with us in front of him and then the game becomes a little easier for him. But, I think there’s saves that our goalies need to make at some point,” he added.

Edmonton doesn’t play again until after the Winter Olympics. Their next game is slated for Feb. 25 against the Ducks. Draisaitl is hoping the few weeks off will be good for the team after it entered the break on a three-game losing streak.

At the break, the Oilers sit in second in the Pacific Division at 28–22–8. The team has 64 points in 58 games and a +4 goal differential. But for a squad that’s made back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final without anything to show for it, Draisaitl isn’t satisfied with the effort levels being displayed by the squad.

