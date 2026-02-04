Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Jets, Blackhawks-Blue Jackets, Oilers-Flames)

The penultimate NHL slate before the Olympic break has 10 games on the docket on Wednesday night.

The Flyers took care of business and we got the over in Edmonton for a 2-1 night on Tuesday.

I’m looking at the Canadiens in Winnipeg, Blue Jackets as home favorites, and a high-scoring battle in Alberta tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Feb. 4.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

Montreal Canadiens (-110) at Winnipeg Jets

Columbus Blue Jackets (-148) vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames OVER 6.5 (-110)

The Canadiens saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in Minnesota, but they did earn a point in an overtime loss. They now head up to Winnipeg, where the Jets are returning home after a four-game road trip.

The Habs have been a solid road team this season, going 15-6-7 while the Jets are just 12-10-5 at home. On top of that, Winnipeg is in a tough spot with its first game back from a road trip.

Montreal took down the Jets 3-2 in a shootout back in December, and the Habs are a much better team overall (31-17-8) than Winnipeg (22-25-8) this season. I’ll happily take the Canadiens in a pick’em tonight.

Rick Bowness has the Blue Jackets playing winning hockey again. Columbus is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games with a goal differential of 43-26 in that span. The Jackets have also won six straight, doubling up the opposition 26-13 during their streak.

On the flip side, the Blackhawks are feeling the effects of a rebuild. They got a win over San Jose on Monday night, but lost five straight prior to that. They’re still a lowly 22-25-9 on the season, including 10-11-4 at home.

The Blue Jackets got a 4-2 win in Chicago last week as -166 favorites, and while that was a back-to-back for the Blackhawks, I don’t see why they won’t come away with another victory. I’d even consider Blue Jackets -1.5 (+170) for some nice plus odds.



The over came through for us last night in Edmonton, and I’m going right back to it tonight in Calgary.

The Oilers have now gone over 6.5 in six straight games, and there’s no reason to think that’ll change tonight. They’re averaging 2.89 goals for and 3.22 goals against on no days rest, and it should be a back-and-forth affair tonight in Calgary.

We know all about Edmonton’s offense, and while Calgary isn’t exactly an offensive powerhouse, the Oilers’ defense will open things up for the Flames.

