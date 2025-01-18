BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 6 Providence: Where to Watch, Lines, Injuries

The Eagles look the sweep the Friars on the road on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (15-4-1, 8-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking sweep the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-4-2, 5-3-2 HE) as the two play the series finale on Saturday night. 

In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Friars 3-0. Boston College saw goals from forwards Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Oskar Jellvik while goalie Jacob Fowler tallied 24 saves and earned his fifth shutout of the season. 

This will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Nov. 19, 2024, Boston College defeated Providence 3-2 in overtime after Leonard scored the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the final frame and the game-winning goal with 48 seconds left in overtime. 

Prior to Friday night’s contest, Providence was riding an eight-game winning streak and had only one loss away from its home arena. 

Both teams are looking for momentum and to catch up in the Hockey East race. Currently, Boston College is ranked third in the conference with 23 points, just three less than the top-ranked team in Boston University and Providence is narrowly behind with 17. 

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. 

Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+

Radio: BCEagles.TV

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

Providence’s Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

LW Trevor Connelly

C Chase Yoder

RW Graham Gamahce

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Nick Poisson

Hudson Malinoski

Will Elger

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

John Mustard

Logan Will

Tanner Adams

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Logan Sawyer

Aleski Kivioja

Ryan O’Reilly

D Drew Fortescue

Lukas Gustafsson

G Jacob Fowler

D Guillaume Richard

D Connor Kelley

Clint Levens

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Taige Harding

Andrew Centrella

G Philip Svedeback

Michael Hagens

Nolan Joyce

Alex Musielak

Alexander Bales

Austen May

Zachary Borgiel

Will Skahan

John Driscoll

Injury Updates

Pregame

  • Boston College defenseman Eamon Powell will miss his third straight game.
  • Providence will be without Tomas Machu, Samo Meritahti, Braiden Clark, Geno McEnery, Cam Gendron, and Carl Fish.

More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 6 Providence

Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 13

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey