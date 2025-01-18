No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 6 Providence: Where to Watch, Lines, Injuries
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (15-4-1, 8-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking sweep the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-4-2, 5-3-2 HE) as the two play the series finale on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Friars 3-0. Boston College saw goals from forwards Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Oskar Jellvik while goalie Jacob Fowler tallied 24 saves and earned his fifth shutout of the season.
This will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Nov. 19, 2024, Boston College defeated Providence 3-2 in overtime after Leonard scored the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the final frame and the game-winning goal with 48 seconds left in overtime.
Prior to Friday night’s contest, Providence was riding an eight-game winning streak and had only one loss away from its home arena.
Both teams are looking for momentum and to catch up in the Hockey East race. Currently, Boston College is ranked third in the conference with 23 points, just three less than the top-ranked team in Boston University and Providence is narrowly behind with 17.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+
Radio: BCEagles.TV
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
Providence’s Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
LW Trevor Connelly
C Chase Yoder
RW Graham Gamahce
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Nick Poisson
Hudson Malinoski
Will Elger
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
John Mustard
Logan Will
Tanner Adams
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Logan Sawyer
Aleski Kivioja
Ryan O’Reilly
D Drew Fortescue
Lukas Gustafsson
G Jacob Fowler
D Guillaume Richard
D Connor Kelley
Clint Levens
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Taige Harding
Andrew Centrella
G Philip Svedeback
Michael Hagens
Nolan Joyce
Alex Musielak
Alexander Bales
Austen May
Zachary Borgiel
Will Skahan
John Driscoll
Injury Updates
Pregame
- Boston College defenseman Eamon Powell will miss his third straight game.
- Providence will be without Tomas Machu, Samo Meritahti, Braiden Clark, Geno McEnery, Cam Gendron, and Carl Fish.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 6 Providence
Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List