No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Harvard: Where to Watch, Lines, Intermission Updates

Everything you need to know for the Eagles non-conference clash with the Crimson.

Kim Rankin

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready to face the Harvard Crimson (5-7-2, 4-4-2 ECAC) in a non-conference clash.

The Eagles are coming off a series split against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend. The Warriors took the opening contest 5-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Boston College won the finale 4-1 to force the split.

The pair of games marked the first for Boston College since Dec. 9, 2024 where the team beat No. 9 UMass Lowell 3-2 to end the first half of the season. 

The Crimson has struggled throughout the season as it has bolstered just a .429 winning percentage, however is currently on a streak. 

 After losing its two opening games in 2025 to No. 16 Quinnipiac 3-2 and No. 17 UConn 7-3, Harvard is currently riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Brown 3-1 and Yale 3-1. 

The contest marks the first of a five game road trip for the Crimson. After the Eagles, it will face RPI, Union, Cornell, and Colgate.

 As for the Eagles, this is the first of two straight home games. Boston College will host No. 6 Providence on Friday night to start a home-and-home series.

Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Teddy Stiga

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Aidan Hreschuk

G Jacob Fowler

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Nolan Joyce

Alex Musielak

Extra Forward: Dean Letourneau

Intermission Updates

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

