No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Harvard: Where to Watch, Lines, Intermission Updates
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready to face the Harvard Crimson (5-7-2, 4-4-2 ECAC) in a non-conference clash.
The Eagles are coming off a series split against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend. The Warriors took the opening contest 5-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Boston College won the finale 4-1 to force the split.
The pair of games marked the first for Boston College since Dec. 9, 2024 where the team beat No. 9 UMass Lowell 3-2 to end the first half of the season.
The Crimson has struggled throughout the season as it has bolstered just a .429 winning percentage, however is currently on a streak.
After losing its two opening games in 2025 to No. 16 Quinnipiac 3-2 and No. 17 UConn 7-3, Harvard is currently riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Brown 3-1 and Yale 3-1.
The contest marks the first of a five game road trip for the Crimson. After the Eagles, it will face RPI, Union, Cornell, and Colgate.
As for the Eagles, this is the first of two straight home games. Boston College will host No. 6 Providence on Friday night to start a home-and-home series.
Where to Watch
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Teddy Stiga
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Aidan Hreschuk
G Jacob Fowler
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Nolan Joyce
Alex Musielak
Extra Forward: Dean Letourneau
Intermission Updates
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
