Preview: Boston College Men's Hockey Set to Play Home Opener Against AIC
The No. 2 Boston College men’s hockey team is gearing up for its home opener on Friday night against the AIC Yellow Jackets.
The Eagles are looking to earn their second win of the season as they are coming off a 4-3 loss to the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The loss forced a series split.
As for the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to record their first win of the season. Currently, AIC is 0-2-1 on the year with losses against Maine Black Bears (6-0) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) as well as a tie with the Buckeyes 3-3.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-0 and the two have not played a regular season game since 1952. The programs did play an exhibition game in 2021 where the Eagles won 4-1.
The contest marks the beginning of a three-game home stretch for the Eagles that spans the rest of October. Boston College plays an exhibition against the US National Team Development Program on Saturday evening and a game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, Oct. 26 before opening the month of November with a series against No. 13 St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minn.
The stream for the game will be on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast will be on WEEI 850 AM. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Season Leaders-
Goals: Will Vote- 2
Assists: Oskar Jellvik and James Hagens- 2
Points: Oskar Jellvik- 3
Blocks: Drew Fortescue and Aidan Hreschuk- 4
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey is Ranked After Week 1
Boston College Football DB Cameron Martinez Bright Spot in Loss to Virginia Tech
Boston College Football Defensive End Added to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List