Teddy Mutryn Talks Boston College Commitment, Being Drafted by Sharks
Boston College men’s hockey forward commit Teddy Mutryn was one of three players for BC to be selected in the 2025 NHL Draft over the weekend.
The 18-year-old was picked by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 95 overall pick in the third round.
Shortly after being drafted, Mutryn spoke to the media about where he was and how he found out that he was being selected by the Sharks.
“I was watching on TV actually,” said Mutryn. “We had two TVs going and one was a little ahead of the other and I was in the room that was a little behind. So everyone started going nuts and I didn’t see anything for like 30 seconds… It was a crazy experience.”
The Norwell, Mass., native joins former Boston College forward Will Smith in San Jose’s organization as well as a couple other players from the Boston area in forward Macklin Celebrini, who played at Boston University, forward Cam Lund, who is from Bridgewater, Mass., and played at Northeastern, and defenseman Henry Thrun, who is a native of Southborough, Mass., and played at Harvard.
Mutryn shared his feelings on what it means to be able to play alongside numerous local players and how that impacts his excitement to be with San Jose.
“Definitely,” said Mutryn. “I think it’s exciting. [You] get to see those guys get picked and have success. And there’s obviously some pride being from Boston, being from Massachusetts I think. It’s exciting to get to show the world and show the league what we can do.”
He also gave insight to which players in the NHL he likes to model his game after.
“I liked to watch Charlie Coyle when he was on the Bruins,” said Mutryn. “Just the way he protects the puck down low and is able to make plays, I feel like that’s kind of who I like to model my game after a little bit. I’m a bigger player, physical presence, and I think being able to use my size down low and create plays, create offenses, [it’s] a big part of my game. And then Chris Kreider too.”
Mutryn talked about why he chose Boston College and how beneficial it is to play alongside some of college hockey’s best talent.
“I think BC obviously is a historically phenomenal program,” said Mutryn. “I grew up around the school. My father played quarterback for BC. My mom went there as well, she played lacrosse, so I’ve kind of grown up around the school, going to football games, going to hockey games. Obviously I explored other options college wise but when I stepped onto BC’s campus, I knew it was home.
“They always bring in a great pool of players. James [Hagens] is a phenomenal player. Obviously Will [Smith] was there, Ryan Leonard, they always bring in great players so you know you’re going to go there and play with good guys.”
Mutryn is expected to join the Eagles for the 2026-27 season.