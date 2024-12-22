Two Boston College Men’s Hockey Forwards Score in U.S. National Junior Team’s Win Over Slovakia
The U.S. National Junior Team has started its preparations for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Although the event does not officially start until Thursday, Team USA played its first pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday.
The team defeated Slovakia 6-2 and the victory featured goals from a pair of Boston College Eagles men’s hockey players.
Forward Ryan Leonard recorded two scores, the first at the 19:48 mark of the opening frame and the second at the 19:52 mark of the middle frame. Forward James Hagens also tallied a goal at the 11:25 mark of the second period.
Four Eagles also tallied assists. Forward Gabe Perreault recorded two, while Leonard, Hagens, forward Teddy Stiga, and defenseman Aram Minnetian each tallied one.
The other Eagle competing in the tournament is defenseman Drew Fortescue. The six players made both the preliminary roster at the beginning of the month which featured 28 players and the final roster which came out earlier in the week featured 25.
The contest was one of two pre-tournament games for Team USA. It will play its final game on Monday against Finland at 4 p.m. ET at Cornwall Civic Complex in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
The opening game of the event will be a preliminary game against Germany on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and will air on NHL Network.
