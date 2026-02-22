Team USA Honored Johnny Gaudreau’s Memory by Making Him an Olympic Champion

MILAN — Guy Gaudreau dried his eyes in time for the medal ceremony. He put his right hand over his heart in the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena stands Sunday afternoon as the United States flag was raised and the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played. Guy and his wife, Jane, wore No. 13 USA hockey sweaters—Guy in blue, Jane in white—with the family name on the back.

They were part of this epic moment, immense pride mingling with deep pain.

“He grew up with all these guys,” Guy says after the anthem, gesturing to the American players on the ice, gold medals around their necks. “He’s probably here with them right now in spirit, right?”

Team USA has brought Gaudreau’s U.S. jersey with them throughout the Winter Olympics. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

If not for a horrific tragedy, Johnny Gaudreau—“Johnny Hockey,” as he was known—would have been part of the U.S. team that scored one of its all-time greatest victories in the Olympic hockey final, defeating nemesis Canada, 2-1, in overtime. The seven-time NHL all-star was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. With the NHL players not participating in the previous two Olympics, this would have been his chance.

But Johnny and his brother, Matthew, were killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes on a rural road in New Jersey on Aug. 29, 2024, on the eve of their sister’s wedding. It was a tragedy that shocked and devastated so many people throughout the hockey world.

The ripples from that tragedy have continued to be felt. So has the respect the hockey community has for Gaudreau—respect that reached all the way to Milan. USA Hockey invited the family to attend the Games, and they waffled initially before deciding to come.

For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Here, his old teammates, peers and friends made sure to honor Johnny Hockey in this moment of triumph. At a time of peak personal athletic achievement, dreams coming true, the American team thought of who wasn’t there with them.

Within minutes after ending a riveting, intense game on an OT goal by Jack Hughes, American players Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews and Zach Werenski paraded Johnny Hockey’s jersey around the ice. The Gaudreau family—including Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and their two oldest children—looked on, deeply moved by this show of respect and affection.

Gaudreau last played for the U.S. at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded three goals and eight assists. | RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

They accepted the emotional weight of being here, knowing that with the joy of this U.S. undefeated run through this tournament came the recurring pangs of who is missing.

“He wanted to play on this team in the worst way,” Guy says. “He wanted to win a gold medal in the worst way. So it was a lot of emotions. We’re very proud of them, proud of the team, proud of the boys, and very proud they honor them.

“Still, it makes it very difficult for us. Two sons, one night. Pretty hard.”

When it came time for the team picture after the medal ceremony, Tkachuk and Werenski skated over to the boards, went through one penalty box and up to the stands. They grabbed Noa Guadreau, age 3, and 2-year-old Johnny Jr.—whose birthday was Sunday—and took them to center ice for the team picture, along with Johnny’s sweater. Lumps welled up in throats.

“We wanted to play for him and make him proud and I feel like we did that ,” says Werenski, who played with Gaudreau for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “To see his family here supporting us, they would’ve been here with John. To see the kids here, having his jersey on the ice, it means everything. Super special moment.”

Gaudreau’s children Noa (left) and Johnny Jr. (center) shared a special Olympic moment with his former teammates. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Added Brady Tkachuk: “It’s just what he means to our whole entire team, what he means to USA hockey. I mean, we miss him and Maddie dearly, and he would've been on this team. He’s touched everybody on that ice and we just wanted to, I guess, show the Gaudreau family our support. He was so near and dear to a lot of us. We did it for them.”

Guy Gaudreau was a two-sport star, hockey and soccer, and became a hockey coach. He still watches the game with a coach’s critical eye, as his appraisal of this gold medal classic shows.

“I wasn’t too thrilled,” he says. “At the end of the second period, they played like they were going to play not to lose, but they picked it up after that. They killed that five-on-three [power play]. That’s the best power play in the world, five best players in the world, and they kill that. Then they came back in the third period and they played well.

“When it’s overtime, it’s anybody’s game, right? Anybody’s game, turn over, it goes the other way. Z [Werenski] made a big play right up to Jack Hughes, and in the back of the net [for a goal]. So it was a great game, one that will help to grow the game of hockey.”

This was a generational triumph, one that is second in U.S. annals only to the “Miracle On Ice” of 1980. On the 46th anniversary of that team’s upset of the Russians, younger Americans finally have a touchstone Olympic hockey moment of their own.

The U.S. won its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

“The young kids are going to read about it, they’re going to see the pictures,” Guy says. “They’re going to be so excited to get into the game. It’s a great game. Now I’ve got grandchildren to coach.”

When Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk returned the grandkids to the family in the stands, Guy grabbed Noa and put her on his shoulders. It’s unspeakably sad that Johnny wasn’t there to be part of the moment, and to have his own celebration with his kids. But family is filling in as best it can—the immediate family, yes, but the USA Hockey family, too.

“All the boys, they love John,” Guy says. “They really honored him today.”

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated