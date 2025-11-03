Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 4
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team got swept by the Northeastern Huskies in a home-and-home series last week.
The Huskies won the opening game 4-1 on Thursday night at Conte Forum and the finale 3-0 at Matthews Arena on Friday night.
The sole goal Boston College scored in the series was by sophomore forward Teddy Stiga on a power-play in the first period of Thursday night’s contest.
The pair of defeats moved the Eagles to 2-4-1 overall and 0-2 in Hockey East play.
With the loss, Boston College fell seven spots from No. 11 to No. 18 in this week’s USCHO poll with 157 points.
Michigan State stayed at the top with 42 first-place votes and 989 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with five first-place votes and 947 points, Penn State at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 882 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 832 points, and Quinnipiac at No. 5 with 832 points.
Seven Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Maine is the highest ranked at No. 6 with 649 points, followed by UConn at No. 11 with 540 points, Boston University at No. 12 with 412 points, UMass at No. 13 with 405 points, Northeastern at No. 14 with 326 points, Providence at No. 15 with 230 points, and Boston College at No. 18.
On top of the seven ranked teams, one additional conference team received points this week but was unranked. UMass Lowell, who is 4-4 on the season and 2-2 in Hockey East play, received four votes.
This weekend, Boston College travels to Burlington, Vt., for a road series with the Vermont Catamounts on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop both nights is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 5 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (42)- 989, 5-1
- Michigan (5)- 947, 9-1
- Penn State 3)- 882, 9-1
- Western Michigan- 832, 5-3
- Quinnipiac- 714, 5-2-1
- Maine- 649, 5-2-1
- Minnesota Duluth- 645, 8-2
- North Dakota- 634, 5-3
- Denver- 601, 4-3-1
- Wisconsin- 558, 6-0-2
- UConn- 540, 4-3-1
- Boston University- 412, 3-5-1
- UMass- 405, 6-3
- Northeastern- 326, 5-1
- Providence- 230, 3-3-1
- Minnesota State- 190, 4-2-2
- Cornell- 160, 1-1
- Boston College- 157, 2-4-1
- Ohio State- 141, 4-4
- Colorado College- 110, 5-3
Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Omaha 93, St. Cloud State 87, Union 46, Dartmouth 15, Michigan Tech 14, Bentley 9, Augustana 4, Minnesota 4, UMass Lowell 4, Harvard 3, Arizona State 2