Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked in Final USCHO Poll

USCHO has released its final poll for the 2025-26 season.

Boston College came in at No. 19 in the final list of rankings with 119 points.

This season, Boston College went 20-15-1 overall, which includes a 13-11-0 mark in Hockey East play, finished in fourth place in the conference standings, and made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament where it lost to UConn in the semifinals 4-3 in overtime on March 20.

The Eagles missed NCAA Regionals for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Denver, which defeated Wisconsin in the national championship 2-1 on Saturday, finished as the top team in the nation with 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points, followed by Wisconsin at No. 2 with 914 points, Michigan at No. 3 with 913 points, North Dakota at No. 4 with 856 points, and Michigan State rounded out the top five with 769 points.

Five Hockey East teams finished the season in the Top 20. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 9 with 585 points, UConn at No. 13 with 416 points, Merrimack at No. 15 with 237 points, and UMass at No. 16 with 229 points.

Additionally, two conference teams received votes, but fell short of the rankings. Maine picked up seven votes and Northeastern had two.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Final Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Denver (50)- 1000, 29-11-3 Wisconsin- 914, 24-13-2 Michigan- 913, 31-8-1 North Dakota- 856, 29-10-1 Michigan State- 769, 26-9-2 Western Michigan- 737, 27-11-1 Minnesota Duluth- 701, 24-15-1 Quinnipiac- 603, 27-10-3 Providence- 585, 23-11-2 Dartmouth- 549, 22-8-4 Penn State- 500, 21-14-2 Cornell- 462, 22-11-1 UConn- 416, 20-13-5 Minnesota State- 364, 22-11-7 Merrimack- 237, 21-16-2 UMass- 229, 22-13-1 Augustana- 173, 22-11-4 St. Thomas- 164, 21-12-5 Boston College- 119, 20-15-1 Bentley- 106, 23-12-5

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 30, Ohio State 21, Princeton 15, Colorado College 7, Maine 7, Miami 7, St. Cloud State 6, Union 5, Northeastern 2, Sacred Heart 2, Bowling Green 1

2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2

Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)

Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0

Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2

Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2

Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2

Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)

Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1

March 5: at UMass- L 2-1

March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2

March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0

March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)

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