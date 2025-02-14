2026 Eagles Commit Mac Fitzgerald Shares on Recruitment, Updates Next Visit to Chestnut Hill
The Boston College Eagles currently hold one of the largest 2026 recruiting classes in not only the ACC, but the nation as a whole at this point in the recruiting cycle. Ranked No. 22 in the country, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Bill O'Brien and his staff have done an excellent job thus far acquiring premium talent for next year.
Defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass. is a prime example of that premium talent. Rated as a 3-Star prospect, Fitzgerald stands at 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. and is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state.
He recently spoke with Boston College on SI to provide some insight into his thought process before choosing the Eagles as well as what drew him toward defensive coordinator Tim Lewis' system.
Opening up on his recruitment process and what stuck out to him about Chestnut Hill, Fitzgerald said, "I thought everything about Boston College was awesome," he continued, "The coaching staff's knowledge of the game and what it takes to be a great player and possibly play in the NFL made me make my decision faster. Overall, [Boston College] checks all the boxes for me."
The big bodied defender made his commitment in July of 2024 and has been with the Eagles ever since. He recently attended Nike's Next Ones event in New Orleans, facing off in one-on-one drills against some of the top competition in the nation.
Fitzgerald also spoke on coach Lewis, highlighting what excites him most about the defensive system as a whole. The talented prospect said, "Coach Lewis is a great coach. Me and him have a great relationship," he continued further, "His system excites me because he tells me I can play any position on his defensive line effectively from the edge to the interior."
Now former Eagles defender Donovan Ezeiruaku put together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory for an edge rusher in 2024, amassing 80 total tackles with 16.5 sacks. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft in April where many expect him to be selected early. With a similar stature to that of Ezeiruaku, only a bit taller, Fitzgerald could fit right into that role.
As for his next visit to Chestnut Hill, Fitzgerald confirmed he will be in town on March 15th and will be in attendance of various spring practices throughout the month.