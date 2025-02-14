Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Extends Offers to 2026 Prospects
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff had a mostly quiet week on the recruiting front as the dead period is in full swing until March 2nd. Though the Eagles didn't land any recruits or lock in any visits this week, they did continue to make progress in the 2026 class by extending offers to talented prospects.
Ja'Dyn Williams, a 6-foot-2, 205 lb. linebacker from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, received an offer from Boston College this week and took to social media to share the news.
A two-way player, Williams has lined up at both linebacker and running back for the Washington Tigers. He carried the ball ten times in 2023 for 49 yards while also seeing time as a return specialist, and then as junior racked up 42 total tackles, 10.5 TFL's and 4.5 sacks in just four games.
While Williams is currently unrated as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, his impressive production in such a limited sample size cannot be denied.
Next was 2026 offensive line prospect Lamarcus Dillard from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He took to social media this week to share a graphic featuring all of his division one offers, and in doing so confirmed an outstanding offer from Boston College.
Despite touting an impressive list of offers, Dillard remains unrated by major recruiting outlets. He stands at 6-foot-3, 295 lbs., an excellent size for the position, but he has yet to receive major attention. While there is still a lot of time until the conclusion of the 2026 recruiting cycle, making an impression early with a player like Dillard could bode well for the Eagles when it comes to his decision time.
Finally, Boston College extended an offer to 3-Star quarterback Legend Bey. Hailing from Forney, Texas, Bey is a speedy signal caller who stands at 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. While his skillset likely translates more to another skill position outside of quarterback, the undersized Bey was electrifying in his junior campaign.
The shifty athlete combined for just under 4,000 all purpose yards with 41 touchdowns, helping his team to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Texas State Playoffs. Bey also suits up for his high school track team, and according to MileSplit, holds a personal best of 10.7 seconds in the 100 meter dash.
Looking at the Eagles commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, fellow quarterback Corin Berry picked up a scholarship offer from Washington State this week. As of now, the Cougars hold zero commitments for the 2026 class, but have offers to three different signal callers.
Fellow Boston College commit Mac Fitzgerald was in attendance of the Nike's Next Ones event in New Orleans, facing off in one-on-one drills against some of the top competition in the nation. The 6-foot-4, 250 lb. defensive lineman held his own throughout the day, displaying his quick footwork and explosion off the ball for his size.
2027 Eagles commit Jackson Tucker took to social media this week to share news that he earned a 3-Star rating from Rivals. The 6-foot-2, 185 lb. safety compiled 37 total tackles and three interceptions in 2024/
Boston College officially announced its spring football schedule this week, meaning fans will get their first glimpse of many members of the 2025 recruiting class as they get their first taste of college football. The Eagles signed nearly 30 prospects in all, many of which look to be instant impact type talents.
According to Kevin Stone of the Rivals Network, the first day of practice will take place in March 11th, and there will likely be no formal spring game.
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
