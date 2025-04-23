2027 4-Star WR Khristian Jackson Opens Up on Recent Boston College Offer
Boston College added a commitment last week from 2026 wide receiver Alex Voss, and this week look to be seeking another talented pass catcher in the 2027 class.
The Eagles extended an offer to 4-Star wideout Khristian Jackson from Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday. Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., Jackson is a speedy target with the ability to work both underneath and outside.
He is extremely fluid in throughout his routes and has a wide catch radius for a player with somewhat limited size. As a sophomore in 2024, Jackson hauled in 49 receptions for over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about what the offer means to him and also provided an update on his relationship with the coaching staff.
Jackson said, "It means a lot to me to be offered by Boston College." He continued, "They are a great program and have a lot of NFL experience on their coaching staff."
"I had considered [Boston College] before getting the offer because they are a big time program and have a lot going for themselves."
The Ridge View High School product shared on his relationship with the Eagles' coaches, saying, "I've been followed on [X.com] by coach [Will] Lawing for a while now and I've always tried to keep tabs on what Boston College has going on."
He also spoke on Bill O'Brien's offensive scheme and how he feels he could fit in, saying, "The offense is very fast and explosive. Those kinds of offenses are the ones I want to be a part of."
Boston College has gotten off to an early start on the 2027 recruiting class, already holding three commitments and ranking, according to 247Sports', as the No. 6 team in the nation.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)