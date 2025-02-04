BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Class of 2027 Quarterback

The Eagles pick up their second commitment for the class.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles football program continues to stay active on the recruiting trail. 

After signing 27 class of 2025 prospects on Early Signing Day back on Dec. 4, 2024, the program has been recruiting for its future classes. 

On Monday, the Eagles picked up their latest commitment from class of 2027 quarterback Furian Inferrera. 

Inferrera made the announcement via a social media post.

“All Glory to God,” wrote Inferrera via X. “I’m excited to verbally commit to Boston College. Eagle Nation, I’m Home.” 

He received his offer from the Eagles on July 9, 2023, and visited Chestnut Hill during Boston College’s Week 5 game against Western Kentucky last season. 

He chose the Eagles over USF, Oregon State, Hawaii, Nebraska, Utah Tech, and Pitt. 

The high school sophomore is a product of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. 

The school is known for producing successful athletes, most notably former Alabama quarterback and Heisman winner Bryce Young, who Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien coached while he was with the Crimson Tide. 

In 2024, he finished his season with a 75-percent completion rate and had a 120.1 QBR.

Inferrera is the second class of 2027 commit for Boston College, joining safety Jackson Tucker from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass. 

