Boston College Adds Talented Defender to 2026 Recruiting Class
Bill O'Brien and his Eagles staff continue to roll on the recruiting trail in his first full offseason as head coach. This week, Boston College added another talented defender to the 2026 recruiting class, the second in as many days.
The Eagles landed a verbal commitment from cornerback DJ Biggins from Kingswood-Oxford School in West Hartford, Connecticut. He took to social media to share the news, writing in his post, "I am incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to Boston College for football," the post continued, "Thank you, God, for your guidance and blessings. To my family, your support has been everything to me. And to my coaches, thank you for believing in me."
Biggins is a 6-foot-1, 170 lb. lengthy defender who also spends time on the offensive side of the ball, lining up at wide receiver. This season, as a junior, he hauled in 49 receptions for 871 yards and eight touchdowns on top of 34 tackles on defense with six pass deflections and three interceptions. A two sport athlete, Biggins also suits up for the Kingswood-Oxford basketball team as a point guard.
As of now, the Eagles hold nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and rank No. 16 in 247Sports' composite ranking. This year for 2025, O'Brien and his staff compiled the No. 68 ranked class, so to be near the top at this point of the offseason for 2026 is a major improvement.