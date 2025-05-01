Boston College Extends Three Scholarship Offers to 2027 Prospects
Bill O'Brien and his staff got off to an excellent start with the 2026 recruiting class, earning several commitments before the new year even kicked off. Now, at the near halfway point of 2025, Boston College has continued building what looks to be an incredibly strong class.
With so much success already on the recruiting trail for the upcoming year, the coaching staff has once again been able to focus some of their efforts on the future, looking ahead to 2027.
This week, the Eagles extended scholarship offers to three 2027 prospects, two of which are top-50 talents in the class.
The first was Joshua Dobson on Monday, April 28th. He took to social media to share the news, saying in his post on X, "Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Boston College."
Dobson is a supremely talented cornerback prospect from Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina. He stands at 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 2 player at his position in the nation and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state.
In two years of varsity football, he has compiled 72 total tackles, 16 pass deflections and six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Next was Chukwuma Odoh, who is a bit more of an under the radar player. Hailing from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison, New Jersey, Odoh is a 6-foot, 200 lb. running back prospect.
Though he unranked currently by major recruiting outlets, he was extremely productive as a sophomore for the Trojans. The shifty back ran for over 1,400 yards with 16 touchdowns in 2024, helping guide his team to an 8-3 record and berth in the state quarterfinal.
The third player to receive an offer this week from O'Brien and his staff is possibly one that could be the most impactful of the bunch. 4-Star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen from Muskegon, Michigan shared the news of his offer on social media.
Ranked by 247Sports' composite rankings as the No. 7 edge rusher in the nation, Kitchen is a 6-foot-6, 230 lb. game wrecker. While his massive frame is certainly an advantage, he is also extremely quick on his feet and doesn't have to rely solely on his size.
As a sophomore in 2024, the behemoth pass rusher finished the season with 50 total tackles, 19.0 TFL's, 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, according to 247Sports.
The Eagles currently hold three commitments for the 2027 class, tied for the second most in the ACC. While there is still plenty of time until players make final decisions, O'Brien and his staff look to be once again off to a great start.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)