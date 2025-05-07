Boston College Football Extends Five Scholarship Offers
Since the conclusion of spring football and the opening of the contact period for high school recruits, Boston College has been very active on the recruiting trail. The Eagles' staff has already assembled many pieces of what is looking like a very strong 2026 class, and has even had the chance to turn its attention to the 2027 class and beyond.
This week, Boston College extended five new scholarship offers with four of them heading to 2027 prospects and one going to an electrifying 2028 talent.
Take a look at each of the latest targets for Bill O'Brien and his staff.
2027
Jaylen Mercer, EDGE - Cincinnati Ohio
A 6-foot-5, 230 lb. edge rusher with very high potential, Mercer is rated as a 4-Star prospect currently. He is aggressive at the point of attack with long arms to easily throw blockers out of his way. He holds over 20 division one offers, most of which are from power four programs.
Laron Baker, Jr., WR - East St. Louis, Illinois
Baker is a 5-foot-10, 175 lb. shifty wideout with a wide catch radius despite his somewhat limited size. He is an excellent route runner and is very smooth in and out of breaks. Though he operates mostly on the outside for East St. Louis, his skillset looks to be one that could thrive in the slot at the next level.
Kenyon Norman, RB - West Chester, Ohio
An under the radar prospect, Norman is a 6-foot, 180 lb. running back from Lakota West High School. Though he is unranked by major recruiting outlets, he possesses excellent traits for a back at the college level. Norman has great speed and is able to frequently find the edge where he is a deadly open field runner with quick footwork and impressive contact balance.
Zyron Forstall, EDGE - New Orleans, Louisiana
The top rated player of the bunch to receive an Eagles offer, Forstall is a 6-foot-3, 235 lb. edge rusher with an extremely high ceiling. Rated as a 4-Star prospect by 247Sports, he is the No. 4 player in the class at his position. Last season, as a sophomore, he posted an impressive 13.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, USC, Florida State and many more.
2028
Nasir Richardson, ATH - Newark, New Jersey
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Richardson stands at 6-foot-2, 174 lbs. despite only entering his sophomore season. While he has yet to fully develop as a prospect, the potential is off the charts. He holds offers from Penn State, Charlotte, Temple, Syracuse, Pitt and Boston College.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)