Boston College Football Extends Seven Scholarship Offers
Bill O'Brien and his staff have gotten off to a fantastic start with the 2026 recruiting class, so much so that they have been able to turn some attention to the 2027 class and beyond. Already this week, Boston College extended five scholarship offers to prospects that are rising juniors or younger, and now have extended seven more.
Take a look at the latest players to join the Eagles' recruiting board for the class of 2027 and beyond.
2027
CB Masiia Acrey, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Acrey is an athletic cornerback prospect from St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia. Though unranked by major recruiting outlets, he already holds other offers from the likes of Nebraska, Syracuse, Minnesota and more.
EDGE Miles Schirmer, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Corona, California
- A physically imposing defender, Schirmer is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 37 edge rusher in the nation for the 2026 class. He is extremely strong and has long arms that he uses to easily shed blockers. He holds over ten division one offers, many of which are from power four programs.
EDGE Abraham Sesay, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Exton, Pennsylvania
- Another under the radar prospect, Sesay has all of the foundation of an elite edge rusher, but is only lacking a bit of physical development. He has a massive frame, but has yet to fully fill out at only 210 lbs. If he is able to stack on some muscle, there is a good chance Sesay could skyrocket up recruiting boards as a junior and senior.
OT Terrance Smith, 6-foot-6, 260 lbs. - Lansdale, Pennsylvania
- The highest rated prospect of the bunch, Smith is a 4-Star offensive tackle ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 13 player at his position in the nation. He has a massive 6-foot-6 frame which he uses to throw defenders around with ease, and is very light on his feet, despite his size.
WR Julian Cromartie, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Chula Vista, California
- Son of former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie, Julian is a lengthy wideout prospect with high potential given his size. He is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 68 wide receiver in the nation. He holds offers from Boston College, Oregon State, San Diego State, New Mexico State, UNLV and Sacramento State.
2028
OT Bryce Smalls, 6-foot-5, 280 lbs. - Severn, Maryland
- Contrary to his name, Smalls is a big bodied offensive tackle prospect from Maryland. Though unranked as a prospect currently, he is only a rising sophomore and has already garnered attention from the likes of Nebraska, Penn State and Pitt. He already has the size to play at the next level, but given a few more seasons of development, he could very well be a top rated prospect in the 2028 class.
LB Ashton Chiles, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Olney, Maryland
- Another unranked prospect, Chiles is an athletic linebacker with impressive production as a freshman. He finished the 2024 season with 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9.0 TFL's. Not to mention he also had a forced fumble and was named Second Team All WCAC (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference)
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)