Boston College Football Inks Class of 2025 In-State Linebacker
Three-star class of 2025 linebacker Griffin Collins has signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
The high school senior made his commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
Collins was the first commitment for the Eagles class of 2025 as he announced his verbal commitment on March 11, less than a month after receiving an offer from the program on Feb. 20.
He chose the Eagles over the Syracuse Orange, who also sent an offer.
Collins is a product of Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass. During the 2024 season, he notched his name onto the All Evergreen and All NEPSAC teams.
“Super looking forward to getting to BC next year. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play and fortunately I love the color,” said Collins to MetroWest Daily News reporter Tommy Cassell back in Sept. “I just take a ton of pride too and happy to have the opportunity to play at Boston College… Super excited to go there and just try and make an impact right away and keep the trajectory going upward. Bill O’Brien era has started and we’re going for it all soon.”
Currently, Collins ranks 1,267 nationally, No. 124 in linebackers, and No. 7 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Collins is a part of an Eagles recruiting class that ranks in the top 55 and top 12 of the ACC with 194.06 points.
