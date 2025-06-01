Boston College Football Sends Out Pair of Offers After Mega Camp
Boston College football’s aggressiveness on the recruiting trail continues as the program has sent out two more offers to future prospects.
Class of 2027 tight end/defensive end Sydney Padilla and class of 2028 wide receiver DJ Tubbs both received an offer from the Eagles on Sunday.
Padilla is a product of West Orange High School in West Orange, N.J.
Recently, he also competed in one of the Under Armour All-America camps in May where he measured in at 6-foot-4, 218-pounds, and 80.8 span as well as recorded a 1.77 10-yard dash, 4.7 40-yard dash, 4.51 shuttle, and 9-4.5 broad jump.
He also holds offers from UMass, Rhode Island, Wofford, Temple, Marshall, Delaware State, and Syracuse.
“After a great camp, blessed to receive an offer from the University of Boston College,” said Padilla via X.
Tubbs also had a visit to Chestnut Hill this weekend.
Tubbs is a product of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. In 2024, he tallied 15 receptions for 301 yards, four touchdowns, averaged 20.3 yards per carry, and racked up 577 all purpose yards with kick and punt returns.
The rising high school sophomore is already a highly sought after recruit as he also holds offers from Michigan State, Central Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, North Alabama, Missouri, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Colorado State, and Southern Miss.
“After a great camp and speaking with coach Bill O’Brien, I am humbled and blessed to say Boston College has offered me,” said Tubbs via X.
Keep up with the latest recruiting news on Boston College Eagles On SI with the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker.