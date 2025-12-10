Boston College Signees Close Out Senior Seasons with State Championship Wins

For much of the Eagles' 2026 signing class, the high school football season has come to a close, and with it, three future Boston College stars have secured state title wins to close out their varsity careers.

Take a look at how each of these players helped their teams this season achieve the ultimate goal of a state championship.

OT Marcelino Antunes and DL Mac Fitzgerald - Catholic Memorial High School (West Roxbury, Mass.)

3X STATE CHAMPIONS!!



Blessed to be in the position I am in. I am extremely grateful I am beyond thankful for the great coaches and teammates I’ve had.

It’s time to work now.@BCFootball @Coach_JDiBiaso @CathMemKnights pic.twitter.com/fhySGjsDO2 — Marcelino Antunes Jr. (@MarcAntunes74) December 7, 2025

Both Antunes and Fitzgerald put together impressive senior campaigns, helping lead their team to a dominant state title victory over Bishop Feehan High School, 41-14. This win marked the third Catholic Memorial championship in the last four years, each of which featured the pair of Eagles commits.

Antunes, the 3-Star offensive tackle that officially signed with Boston College on December 3, helped the Catholic Memorial offense average over 40 points per game, while putting up 3,002 rushing yards on the season.

As for the Knights' defense, Fitzgerald, who was recently selected for the UA Next All-American Game, was a ruthless force in the middle all season long. He finished the year with 48 tackles, 15.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks.

EDGE Dominic Funke - Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.)

Funke and the Xaverian Brothers Hawks capped off a dominant 2025 season with a tightly contested state title game win over St. John's Prep, 41-35, to capture their third straight championship.

The future Eagles' defender helped his defense hold opposing teams to just over two scores per game this season, and in the title game, was utilized on both sides of the ball, finishing with three tackles and a pass deflection, and serving as a fullback in short yardage situations on offense.

Eagles Commits Still in Action

WR Kelvin Brown, Jr. - Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

Brown, Jr. and the Raines Vikings are set to take on Northwestern High School on December 12 for the Florida 3A State Championship. The future Eagles' wideout, in the state semifinal round, helped his team to a lopsided 28-8 win over Booker from Sarasota.

So far this season, through Raines' 13 games, Brown has 25 receptions for 467 yards and eight touchdowns. Though he has been somewhat limited in his production as a whole, the speedy target has shown many elite traits and with a bit of development could be a true threat in the Bill O'Brien offense.

