Six Eagles Commits Nearing State Title Glory

Take a look at which six members of Boston College's 2026 recruiting class are closing on bringing home a state championship as their varsity football careers come to a close.

Mason Woods

2026 Boston College commit Mac Fitzgerald during his official visit to Chestnut Hill
2026 Boston College commit Mac Fitzgerald during his official visit to Chestnut Hill / Credit @max_fitzgerald7 on Instagra
With the early signing period nearly here, high school football around the country has almost come to a close, but there is still a group of Boston College commits fighting to keep their seasons alive.

Take a look at the six members of the Eagles' 2026 recruiting class that are closing in on bringing home a state championship in their final season of high school football.

OT Marcelino Antunes and DL Mac Fitzgerald - Catholic Memorial High School (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Last Game (11/27) - Catholic Memorial (9-2) 48, Boston College High School (4-7) 27

2026 Eagles commit Mac Fitzgerald during his official visit to Chestnut Hill.
2026 Eagles commit Mac Fitzgerald during his official visit to Chestnut Hill. / Credit @mac_fitzgerald7 on Instagram

The pair of Eagles commits have helped their team to an impressive season thus far, but have the chance to earn the ultimate goal of a state championship on December 6 against 10-1 Bishop Feehan High School.

Antunes has been an anchor for an offensive line unit that has paved the way for the Knights to average over 400 yards per game while Fitzgerald has been a dominant force along the defensive line, compiling 46 tackles, 15.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks up to this point of the season.

QB Femi Babalola - Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)

Last Game (11/28) - Ravenwood (14-0) 28, Southwind (13-1) 25

Eagles QB commit Femi Babalola during his official visit to Chestnut Hill
Eagles QB commit Femi Babalola during his official visit to Chestnut Hill / Femi Babalola (@FemiBab2026) via X.

Possibly the most electrifying prospect in the Eagles' entire 2026 class, Babalola has put on a masterclass at the quarterback position this season. Though he is featured in a unique two man system that sees him split time with another passer, the 6-foot-3, 215 lb. signal caller has still been able to show off his impressive skill set.

This season, he has helped lead Ravenwood to an undefeated record so far, and is now set to take on fellow undefeated Oakland High School on December 6 for the state championship.

WR Kelvin Brown, Jr. - Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

Last Game (11/28) - Raines (12-0) 61, Bishop Kenny (10-3) 15

Brown has been a key piece of an absolutely dominant offensive unit for Raines High School this fall. He has helped lead his team to an undefeated 12-0 record, and is now in line to compete for a state title. Brown and the Raines Vikings will face 12-1 Booker for the state championship game on Friday, December 5.

S Da'Jon Green - Choctaw High School (Choctaw, Oklahoma)

Last Game (11/28) - Choctaw (9-4) 22, Stillwater (9-3) 14

Boston College safety commit Da'jon Green
Boston College safety commit Da'jon Green / Credit @theDGREEN26 on X

After a close semifinal win over Stillwater High School, 22-14, Green and the Choctaw Yellowjackets are prepared to take on 10-2 Charles Page High School for the Oklahoma 6A-1 State Title.

EDGE Dominic Funke - Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.)

Last Game (11/27) - Xaverian Brothers (10-2) 21, St. John's Prep (11-1) 18

2026 Boston College commit Dominic Funke
2026 Boston College commit Dominic Funke / Credit @FunkeDominic on X

Funke has been a dominant force along the edge all season for Xaverian Brothers, helping lead his team to a 10-2 record up to this point of the season. The 6-foot-3, 200 lb. defender has been a key member of a defense that has held teams to just 13 points per game throughout the playoffs.

Mason Woods
