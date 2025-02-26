2026 Football Commit Marcelino Antunes Jr. Talks 4-Star Rating, Updates Visit Schedule
Earlier this week, 2026 Boston College football commit Marcelino Antunes, Jr. earned an official 4-Star rating from On3, becoming the highest rated prospect in the Eagles' class in the process. He is one of nine commitments already for Boston College, but is the only one to have reached the coveted fourth star.
He spoke with Boston College on SI about what earning the 4-Star rating meant to him, as well as how his relationship has developed with coach Bill O'Brien throughout the recruiting process.
Opening up first on how important his rise up recruiting boards has been to him, Antunes Jr. said, "There's more work to do, but I'm thankful for the ranking. To me, It isn't important, but just a sign that my play and consistent hard work is being noticed."
As it stands now, On3 ranks the West Roxbury, Mass. native as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state. He is the earliest commitment of the 2026 class for the Eagles, having made his announcement in March of 2024 , shortly after the hiring of O'Brien.
Antunes, Jr. shared on his relationship with not only O'Brien, but the staff as a whole, saying, "My relationship with coach O'Brien and the rest of the staff is strong. I feel welcome here," he continued, "I feel that they can shape me to be the best I can be."
The 6-foot-7, 290 lb. prospect also shared that he is expecting to be in Chestnut Hill for two upcoming visits this spring and summer.
"I am currently planning to go to the spring practice on March 15th and my official visit is May 30th," he said.
As for his recruitment outside of Boston College, Antunes Jr., was quick to shut down any notion that he may be in talks with other schools, saying plainly, "I have not been in contact with schools."
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
