Class of 2025 Defensive Lineman Josiah Victor Commits to Boston College
Josiah Victor, a class of 2025 defensive lineman, has committed to Boston College.
Victor made the announcement via social media on Thursday night and chose the Eagles over Arizona State, Duke, Georgia, Colorado, and more. In total, the rising senior received 27 offers during his recruiting process including the one from Boston College on Jan. 26 and was re-offered by the program on June 24.
The Ga., native currently holds a 5.5 and three-star rating from Rivals and is a product of Grayson High School in Loganville Ga.
Victor is the 21st commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes Bryce Lewis, T.J. Green, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, cornerbacks Charleston Coldon, Ashton Cunningham, and Njita Sinkala, quarterback Shaker Reisig, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receivers Dawson Pough and Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, running back Mehki Dodd, safeties Omarion Davis and Rae Sykes Jr, and offensive linemen Denzil Williams and Robert Smith.
Boston College also has a preferred walk-on commitment from tight end Dominic DeSarno.
Victor is the fifth prospect that Bill O’Brien and Co., have landed out of Ga. The other recruits include Lewis, Townsend, Thomas, and Sykes.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 44 overall and No. 11 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 179.19 points.
