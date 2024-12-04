Class of 2025 EDGE Israel Oladipupo Signs With Boston College Football
Three-star class of 2025 EDGE Israel Oladipupo has signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
Oladipupo made the decision official as he signed with the Eagles program as a part of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The senior was the 13th commitment to the Eagles program and announced his commitment on June 15 just one day after he took an official visit to Chestnut Hill. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect had a total of 16 offers and chose Boston College over programs like Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Duke, Harvard, and more. The Eagles sent their offer to Oladipupo in February.
Oladipupo is a product of Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Ind. During the 2024 season, he tallied 64 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one sack, and one fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball as well as 59 rush attempts for 217 yards and seven touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
Currently, Oladipupo ranks No. 1,106 nationally, No. 86 in edges, and No. 20 in the state of Ind., according to 247Sports Composite.
Oladipupo is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
