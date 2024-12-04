Class of 2025 Safety Marcus Upton Signs With Boston College Football
Three-star class of 2025 safety Marcus Upton has officially signed with the Boston College football program.
Originally a Syracuse commit, Upton has been a massive recruit on the Eagles radar during his recruiting process. He received his offer from Boston College on Feb. 28 and took an official visit to Chestnut Hill two days after his decommitment from Syracuse on June 19.
He announced his commitment to Boston College on July 12 via social media and shared his scholarship offer from the program on Aug. 1. He chose the Eagles over N.C. State, West Virginia, and Syracuse and had 15 total offers.
The senior is the highest-ranked recruit out of Boston College’s class of 2025, earning an 89 rating from 247Sports and a 0.8750 from 247Sports Composite. According to the Composite, he ranks No. 747 nationally, No. 64 in safeties, and No. 21 in the state of N.J.
The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive weapon is a product of Winslow Township High School in Acto, N.J.and plays at the wide receiver and safety positions. During his senior campaign, he has tallied 22 receptions for 432 yards and six touchdowns as well as 57 total tackles (51 solo and six assisted), three interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack, and seven tackles for loss.
Upton has helped Winslow Township to a perfect 13-0 record and an appearance in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 4 Championship game on Wednesday night at Rutgers.
Upton is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
