Future Eagles Put Together Eye Popping Performances
Although the Eagles' 2025 season has been a bit disappointing thus far, the future continues to look bright for Boston College who currently holds 26 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.
Of those 26 commits, four players put together truly impressive performances this week for their high school football teams, so let's take a look at which commits made the list.
RB Billy Barrett - Mountain Lakes High School (Mountain Lakes, New Jersey)
Mountain Lakes (7-2) 42, Brearly (5-5) 0
Though his exact stat line is unavailable, Eagles commit Billy Barrett was absolutely sensational this week in a 42-0 win over Brearly High School.
The 5-foot-8, 185 lb. back rushed for over 100 yards for the third time this season, and also added two touchdowns.
Through nine games this season, Barrett has rushed for nearly 800 yards and has nine touchdowns. He's also gotten involved a bit as a receiver, hauling in five receptions for 85 yards and two more scores this fall.
3-Star RB Sedric Addison - Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwannee, Georgia)
Peachtree Ridge (7-3) 41, Berkmar (0-10) 6
Sedric Addison closed out his senior season in a strong way this week, helping his team to a dominant win over Berkmar High School, 41-6.
Though the future Eagles back was taken out early due to the lopsided score, Addison made the most of his opportunities. He finished with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries, and also added an eight yard touchdown reception as a receiver.
Through 10 games, Addison has 649 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, as well as 13 receptions for 174 yards and five more scores.
3-Star WR Kelvin Brown, Jr. - Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida)
Raines (9-0) 57, Atlantic Coast (4-6) 0
Although the Eagles' commit was not involved for much of Raines' 57-0 win over Atlantic Coast High School, Kelvin Brown, Jr. made his one reception count, taking it 80 yards to the end zone for a score.
Take a look at the above clip from this week's game to truly see how impactful the wideout's speed is. He catches what look to be a simple slant route and completely breaks away from the rest of the defense all the way for a touchdown.
3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Westwood High School (Westwood, New Jersey)
Westwood (9-1) 33, Newton (5-4) 22
Steve Klein was absolutely everywhere this week for his team in a 33-22 win over Newton High School. The future Eagles' star was dominant on both sides of the ball, finishing the game with 15 rush for 85 yards and a score, as well as nine tackles and an interception.
It was the first playoff matchup for Westwood, who will now face off against Caldwell High School in the semifinal round on November 7.