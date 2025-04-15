Boston College Lands Commitment from 2026 RB Billy Barrett
Bill O'Brien and his staff received good news on Monday as the Eagles added yet another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class, bringing the total number of commits to eleven.
Running back prospect Billy Barrett took to social media to announce his commitment to Boston College, becoming the first running back of the class.
Hailing from Mountain Lakes High School in New Jersey, Barrett is a 5-foot-8, 185 lb. speedy back with an impressive amount of strength as well for his size. Per his X profile, the junior currently squats over 530 lbs. and bench presses 300 lbs.
In two seasons of varsity football, Barrett has seen time in eleven games and run for just over 450 yards and two scores. While his numbers are somewhat mundane, he ran for an average of over five yards per carry across those two seasons, so he is extremely effective when utilized properly.
As of now, Boston College one of the top ranked 2026 recruiting classes in the entire nation with eleven commitments. According to 247Sports' composite ranking, the Eagles hold 20th overall class and the No. 7 in the ACC.
O'Brien and his staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail this offseason, and if this hot streak can continue, the Eagles could finish with one of the top classes in program history.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)