Three-Star Class of 2026 WR Messiah Hampton Puts Boston College in Top Ten Schools
Three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Messiah Hampton has released his top ten schools.
The junior will be choosing from Ohio State, West Virginia, Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, Wisconsin, Toledo, Syracuse, Pitt, and Boston College.
Hampton is a product of James Monroe High School in Rochester, N.Y., and has earned First-Team All-State honors during his high school career.
Hampton ranks No. 547 nationally, No. 89 in wide receivers, and No. 1 in the state of N.Y. as well as has an .8578 overall rating, according to 247Sports Composite.
He received his offer from the Eagles on Aug. 13. In total, Hampton has received 15 offers during his recruiting process. Other schools that sent offers include Appalachian State, Buffalo, UMass, UConn, and Marshall.
So far, the Eagles have landed five commitments for their class of 2026 with four from Massachusetts, three-star defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial- West Roxbury, Mass.), three-star offensive tackle Marcelino Antunes Jr. (Catholic Memorial- West Roxbury, Mass.), three-star offensive tackle Brady Bekkenhuis (Arlington High- Arlington, Mass.), three-star interior offensive lineman Dean Ruksnaitis (The Williston Northampton School- Easthampton, Mass.), and three-star quarterback Corin Berry (Charter Oak- Covina, Calif.).
Currently, Boston College ranks No. 28 overall and No. 4 in the ACC in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 31.85 points.
