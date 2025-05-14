A Pair of BYU Basketball Transfers Have Arrived in Provo
A pair of BYU basketball transfers have arrived in Provo, according to posts from their social media accounts. Five-star Baylor transfer Rob Wright and Washington transfer Dominique Diomande have arrived at BYU.
Wright was one of the top players in the transfer portal this year. The former freshman Baylor standout will come to BYU to star alongside Richie Saunders and AJ Dybansta.
It's hard to imagine a better replacement for Egor Demin than Robert Wright. Wright, who was the top point guard and a top 25 recruit in the 2024 class, averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game as a true freshman at Baylor. He scored 22 points in an overtime loss to BYU.
Wright is quick off the dribble and he creates offense at an elite level. He is an ideal fit alongside the likes of AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders (assuming Saunders returns for another season.
Dominique Diomande arrived at Washington in the middle of the season and never became part of their rotation. When he signed with Washington, he was a projected top-50 pick in the NBA Draft.
After the 2024-2025 season, Diomande entered the transfer portal and promptly committed to BYU.
Diomande is a long, athletic wing with ideal NBA size. Listed at 6'8, Diomande is a native of France. Prior to signing with Washington, Diomande played in 26 games for ADA Blois of France-ProA U21 league. In those games, Diomande averaged 16.0 points while shooting 52% from the field. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.