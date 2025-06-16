BYU Basketball Signee AJ Dybansta Goes on Clutch Scoring Spree in Team USA Scrimmage
BYU basketball signee AJ Dybansta is currently training with the Team USA U-19 team. Dybansta has been the star according to reports coming out of recent practice reports. According to Swish Cultures, Dybansta scored 11 straight points in 3 minutes to pull off a comeback win in a scrimmage.
Dybansta was knocking down threes, getting to the rim, hitting pull-up jumpers, and playing lockdown defense.
On3 said Dybansta is "on a planet of his own at no. 1." Here's a snippet from the practice report from Jack Pilgrim.
"It was a performance that led to a postgame debate wondering how many points per game he’d average in the NBA today. Down big in the final minutes of the afternoon session scrimmage, the BYU signee single-handily led his team back to victory with not one, not two, but three separate clutch buckets with defensive stops and forced turnovers to pull it off. The one kid in the gym with nothing to prove — No. 1 in his class, all of the NIL money in the world, likely No. 1 draft pick in 2026 — was screaming to his teammates to pick up 94 feet with defensive call-outs and counting down each second on the inbounds begging for a violation. He was obsessed with earning what amounts to a meaningless scrimmage win in a training camp he could have skipped entirely and still made the final 12-member 2025 FIBA World Cup roster without losing a second of sleep...it's because he's different, in a category by himself in this '25 high school class...Dybansta owned the highest of highs of any player in the gym on day one and it wasn't close."- Jack Pilgrim
Dybansta has the opportunity to be one of the best, if not the best, isolation scorers in college basketball this season. Dybansta, paired alongside the likes of Richie Saunders and Rob Wright, is the primary reason why BYU will enter the season as a preseason top 10 team.