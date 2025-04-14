An Updated Look at the 2025-2026 BYU Basketball Roster
The 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster is starting to take shape. A trio of BYU players entered the transfer portal after BYU got knocked out of the Sweet 16, and the Cougars already added a few replacements from the transfer portal.
Departing Players
BYU will lose four seniors to graduation. Three scholarship players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and Egor Demin has declared for the NBA Draft.
- Mawot Mag - Graduation
- Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
- Trey Stewart - Graduation
- Trevin Knell - Graduation
- Dallin Hall - Transfer Portal
- Kanon Catchings - Transfer Portal
- Elijah Crawford - Transfer Portal
- Egor Demin - NBA
Pending Decisions
All eyes are on Richie Saunders. If Saunders opts to return for another season, BYU will have one of the best offensive trios in the country in Saunders, Wright, and Dybansta.
- Richie Saunders - Senior
Returning Players
Five scholarship players have eligibility remaining. Most will return to BYU at this point.
- Keba Keita - Senior
- Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Senior
- Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
- Khadim Mboup - Freshman
- Towsend Tripple - Junior
- Max Triplett - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Senior
Incoming Players
The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cougars will also welcome Washington transfer Dominique Diomande and five-star Baylor transfer Rob Wright.
- AJ Dybansta - Freshman
- Xavion Staton - Freshman
- Dominique Diomande - Washington transfer
- Rob Wright - Baylor transfer