Big 12 Unveils 2025 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket
On Saturday night, the Big 12 Conference unveiled the bracket for the 2025 men's conference tournament. BYU finished the season tied with Arizona for third place in the Big 12 standings. Due to tiebreaker rules, BYU will be the 4-seed in the conference tournament. The Cougars earned a double bye and will face either Iowa State, Oklahoma State, or Cincinnati in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Below is the full Big 12 men's tournament bracket.
Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket
The first round of the Big 12 tournament will tip off on Tuesday morning. Teams seeded 1-4 get double byes and will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. Teams seeded 5-8 earn first-round byes and will play their first games on Wendesday. Teams seeded 9-16 will start conference tournament play on Tuesday.
There is a high probability that BYU will rematch 5-seed Iowa State in the quarterfinals. The Cougars and the Cyclones are just one week removed from a physical, double overtime game that BYU won in Ames. If the Cyclones take care of business against the winner of Oklahoma State-Cincinnati, BYU and Iowa State would face each other on Thursday morning. That game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.
For the second consecutive season, Houston earned the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. The Cougars finished the regular season with a nearly perfect 19-1 record in conference play. Should BYU win a game in the quarterfinal round and advance to the semifinals, they would likely face 1-seed Houston.