BYU Basketball a 6-Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Face 11-Seed VCU
The BYU basketball program is going to the Big Dance. On Sunday, the NCAA revealed the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. The Cougars will be a 6-seed playing 11-seed VCU in Denver. The winner of BYU-VCU will advance to the second round to take on the winner of Wisconsin-Montana.
CBS analyst Seth Davis is high on BYU's chances to advance. "BYU has enough to get to the Elite Eight," Davis said.
BYU will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Jimmer Fredette was a senior in 2011. The last two times BYU has been in the NCAA Tournament, they have been a 6-seed. On both occasions, BYU lost in the first round to 11-seeds.
VCU is coming off a conference championship win on Sunday against George Mason. In that game, VCU held on to win 68-63.
VCU is a similar team to BYU according to KenPom. VCU ranks 30th in KenPom rankings compared to BYU's rating of 24th nationally. KenPom's algorithm says BYU is 1-2 points better than VCU on a neutral floor.
This is going to be a challenge for the high-powered BYU offense. VCU ranks first nationally in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Other teams in BYU's region include 1-seed Duke, 2-seed Alabama, 3-seed Wisconsin, and 4-seed Arizona.
BYU and VCU will tipoff on Thursday. The time of the game has not been announced.