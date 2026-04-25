BYU Basketball Adds Frontcourt Depth in TCU Transfer Adam Stewart

BYU has added some size to the roster. On Saturday, TCU transfer Adam Stewart committed to BYU. Stewart spent the first two years of his career in Forth Worth as an emergency center for the Horned Frogs.

Stewart originally committed to BYU as a PWO out of high school. Stewart committed to then BYU head coach Mark Pope. When Stewart returned from his mission, Pope was at Kentucky and Stewart flipped his commitment to TCU.

After high school, Stewart left to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France, Belgium and Luxembourg from 2022 to 2024.

In two years at TCU, Stewart appeared in just six games. He attempted just two field goals in those six games, making both field goal attempts. He will be expected to have a similar role at BYU. The Cougars will still look to bring in a starting center and a backup center from the transfer portal. Stewart will be on the roster as a third-string emergency center.

Stewart has something that BYU lacks: size. His 6'11 frame and 7'2 wingspan would been the tallest on the team if the season started today. He will at least provide some depth for a BYU time that currently lacks size. The goal for Kevin Young and his staff will be to add a lot more size to the current roster.

Stewart excels in the classroom. He was high school valedictorian and National Merit Scholar for the class of 2022, according to his TCU bio. He was also majoring in French pre-health professions at TCU.

The center position is the greatest position of need. The Cougars still need to add a starting big man from either the transfer portal or the international ranks. If BYU can find a center that can be one of the better centers in the Big 12, BYU could suddenly have a roster that is ready to make another run at the NCAA Tournament.

BYU will also need to add a backup center from the transfer portal. BYU lost all three bigs - Keba Keita, Xavion Staton, and Abdullah Ahmed - to either graduation or the transfer portal after last season. Neither Staton or Ahmed were ready to become starting centers in the Big 12, so BYU had to find a starting center elsewhere. Staton committed to Oregon State after entering the portal and Ahmed is still looking for a new home.