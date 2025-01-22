BYU Basketball Blows Out Colorado for First Road Win
On Tuesday night, the BYU basketball program dominated Colorado 83-67 to notch their first road win of the season. This was a must-win game for BYU's NCAA Tournament hopes, and the Cougars delivered by putting together arguably their best game of the season to defeat the Buffaloes.
This game turned at the five-minute mark in the first half. Colorado's Assane Diop made a pair of free throws to extend Colorado's lead to 10 with 5:44 remaining. A three-point make from Richie Saundrers on the following possession started a BYU run that would last over 13 minutes.
From the 5:44 mark in the first half to the 12:39 mark in the second half, BYU outscored Colorado 29-6. BYU was absolutely dominant on the defensive end, preventing Colorado from making a field goal during that entire run.
BYU played its best basketball of the season during that stretch. The Cougars took a 38-36 lead into the halftime locker room. The five-man lineup of Egor Demin, Richie Saunders, Trevin Knell, Mawot Mag, and Keba Keita came out scorching hot in the second half.
BYU went on a 23-2 run to start the second half. Egor Demin put on a masterclass in terms of distributing the basketball. Demin had 7 assists in the second half alone.
Trevin Knell got hot from three and Richie Saunders was scoring from all three levels. Colorado simply had no answer for BYU's scoring avalanche. Big man Keba Keita was making effort plays on both ends and the Cougars never allowed Colorado back in the game.
BYU was led in scoring by veteran Richie Saunders. Saunders had 25 points on 10/15 shooting.
The Cougars will look to start a winning streak on Saturday night against Cincinnati. A win over Cincinnati would put BYU at 4-4 in conference play.