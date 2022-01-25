Skip to main content

Checking in on the WCC Standings

Previewing another week of conference play in the WCC

Last week, the BYU men's basketball team took care of business with home wins over San Diego and Portland to improve to 5-1 in WCC play. Ahead of another week of conference play, the Cougars are in second place in the WCC standings. Today let's check in on the WCC standings and the WCC schedule this week.

WCC Standings

TeamConference W-LGames BackConference PCTOverall W-L

Gonzaga Bulldogs

4-0

-

1.000

15-2

BYU Cougars

5-1

-

.833

17-4

Saint Mary's Gaels

3-1

1

.750

15-4

San Diego Toreros

4-2

1

.667

11-8

San Francsico Dons

3-2

1.5

.600

16-4

Loyola Marymount Lions

2-3

2.5

.400

9-8

Santa Clara Broncos

1-2

2.5

.333

11-7

Portland Pilots

1-3

3

.250

10-9

Pacific Tigers

0-3

3.5

.000

5-12

Pepperdine Waves

0-6

5

.000

6-15

Unsurprisingly, the Gonzaga Bulldogs sit atop the conference standings. The Zags are 4-0 in conference play and were ranked second in the most recent AP poll.

BYU has a one-game lead on second place right now thanks to its wins over San Francisco, San Diego, and Saint Mary's.

WCC Schedule This Week

Monday January 24th

*San Diego @ Santa Clara

*This game was postponed earlier this year and rescheduled for Monday night

Thursday January 27th

BYU @ Santa Clara

LMU @ Gonzaga

Saint Mary's @ San Francisco

Pepperdine @ San Diego

Read More

Pacific @ Portland

Saturday January 29th

BYU @ Pacific

Portland @ Gonzaga

Pepperdine @ Saint Mary's

San Diego @ LMU

Santa Clara @ San Francisco

Saint Mary's at San Francisco on Thursday night is the game of the week in the WCC. The winner of that game will be in a great position to finish in the top three in the WCC standings.

USATSI_17323577_168390393_lowres

