Checking in on the WCC Standings
Last week, the BYU men's basketball team took care of business with home wins over San Diego and Portland to improve to 5-1 in WCC play. Ahead of another week of conference play, the Cougars are in second place in the WCC standings. Today let's check in on the WCC standings and the WCC schedule this week.
WCC Standings
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Games Back
|Conference PCT
|Overall W-L
Gonzaga Bulldogs
4-0
-
1.000
15-2
BYU Cougars
5-1
-
.833
17-4
Saint Mary's Gaels
3-1
1
.750
15-4
San Diego Toreros
4-2
1
.667
11-8
San Francsico Dons
3-2
1.5
.600
16-4
Loyola Marymount Lions
2-3
2.5
.400
9-8
Santa Clara Broncos
1-2
2.5
.333
11-7
Portland Pilots
1-3
3
.250
10-9
Pacific Tigers
0-3
3.5
.000
5-12
Pepperdine Waves
0-6
5
.000
6-15
Unsurprisingly, the Gonzaga Bulldogs sit atop the conference standings. The Zags are 4-0 in conference play and were ranked second in the most recent AP poll.
BYU has a one-game lead on second place right now thanks to its wins over San Francisco, San Diego, and Saint Mary's.
WCC Schedule This Week
Monday January 24th
*San Diego @ Santa Clara
*This game was postponed earlier this year and rescheduled for Monday night
Thursday January 27th
BYU @ Santa Clara
LMU @ Gonzaga
Saint Mary's @ San Francisco
Pepperdine @ San Diego
Pacific @ Portland
Saturday January 29th
BYU @ Pacific
Portland @ Gonzaga
Pepperdine @ Saint Mary's
San Diego @ LMU
Santa Clara @ San Francisco
Saint Mary's at San Francisco on Thursday night is the game of the week in the WCC. The winner of that game will be in a great position to finish in the top three in the WCC standings.
