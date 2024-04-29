BYU Basketball Coach Kevin Young Can Now Turn His Full Attention to BYU
It's been 13 days since BYU announced the hiring of Suns assistant coach Kevin Young. For the first time since his hiring, Young can turn his full attention to the BYU basketball program. On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. Young has been wearing multiple hats during the NBA Playoffs. While Young is working to put together his coaching staff at BYU and fill the roster, he's also been maintaining his responsibilities as an assistant coach for the Suns.
While Young has been splitting his time, he's still been productive for BYU. He has hired one member of the staff, he got a commitment from four-star recruit Brody Kozlowski, and he has retained two most important members of BYU's team: Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders. When Young was hired, both Hall and Saunders were in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Young's switch from two jobs to one job comes at a critical time for BYU. There is a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it. Young must simultaneously fill out the rest of his coaching staff and the rest of his roster in the next few weeks. The transfer portal options are diminishing by the day and BYU still has multiple roster spots to fill.
Getting one or two more bigs is the top priority. The Cougars lost two scholarship to the transfer portal in Aly Khalifa and Atiki Ally Atiki. Backfilling those two is the top priority. After that, BYU needs a scoring guard. Leading scorer Jaxson Robinson is currently in the transfer portal while he evaluates his NBA Draft stock.
Now that BYU has all of Young's attention, things should start moving faster.