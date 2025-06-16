Pacers vs. Thunder Best Prop Bets for Game 5 of NBA Finals (Target SGA, Haliburton, Jalen Williams)
Only three possible games remain in the 2024-25 NBA season, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are knotted at two games apiece in the NBA Finals.
With the series becoming a best-of-three entering Monday’s Game 5, there are a ton of ways for bettors to get in on the action, including in the player prop market.
I mean, who doesn’t love betting on a few props for a standalone game in the NBA?
On Monday, I’m targeting a pair of Oklahoma City stars in the assist market while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton may be undervalued as a scorer after performing well at home in Games 3 and 4.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props to bet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Best Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
- Jalen Williams UNDER 5.5 Assists (-160)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 6.5 Assists (-125)
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
After a slow start to the series in Oklahoma City, Tyrese Haliburton has been much more aggressive over the last two games.
He scored 22 points on 17 shots in Game 3 and 18 points on 15 shots in Game 4. The star guard is getting in the paint more often than he was earlier in the series, and it’s helped him boost his scoring numbers.
While the Thunder did have Lu Dort pressure Haliburton more in Game 4, I think this line is a little low for the Pacers star. Haliburton has taken at least 13 shots in every game in this series, and he’s going to have the ball in his hands a ton for this offense.
With Indy needing all it can get from Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to stay alive on the road, I think 17.5 points is too low of a line on Monday night.
Jalen Williams UNDER 5.5 Assists (-160)
So far this postseason, Jalen Williams has recorded six or more assists in just five of his 20 games, and he failed to do so in Games 2, 3 and 4 in this series.
While Williams played on the ball a lot more in Game 4, he still recorded just three assists for the second straight game, as OKC had only 10 assists as a team.
Williams isn’t known for his playmaking prowess, and he’s averaging just 9.9 potential assists per game in the playoffs. That number has dropped to 7.8 per game in this series.
Even if the Pacers continue to deny Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the ball, leading to Williams initiating more offense, I’m not sold on the All-NBA forward clearing this line. He’s only picked up six or more assists one time since the start of the Western Conference Finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 6.5 Assists (-125)
The Pacers held SGA to zero assists in Game 4, and I’m expecting them to deploy a similar strategy when it comes to keeping the ball out of the MVP’s hands in Game 5.
SGA cleared 6.5 dimes by picking up eight in Game 2, but he has just seven total over the other three games in this series. Gilgeous-Alexander also has seen his potential assists plummet, going from 14.3 per game over the course of the playoffs to 10.3 per game in this series.
Outside of the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 6.9 assists per game in the playoffs. He’s averaging less than four per game against Indiana.
I think this number remains too high – even at home – in Game 5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.