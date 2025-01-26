BYU Basketball Crushes Cincinnati for Second Consecutive Win
For the first time in the Kevin Young era, BYU basketball has won two consecutive games in conference play. On Saturday night, the Cougars used a dominant second half to crush Cincinnati 80-52. BYU improved to 13-6 with the win and 4-4 in Big 12 play.
With one minute remaining in the first half, this game was tied at 23. Over the final 21 minutes of game play, BYU outscored Cincinnati 57-29.
The Cougars used dominant three-point shooting to build a lead and they never looked back. Over the final 21 minutes, BYU shot a scorching 12/16 from three. Going into the game, Cincinnati was one of the best defenses in the country at defending the three. The Bearcats ranked 6th in three-point percentage allowed.
It didn't matter as the threes rained down in the Marriott Center. BYU shot 62.5% from three, the highest mark since 2021 against Weber State.
The Cougars moved the ball well, found open shooters, and converted on open looks. BYU's offense has looked better over the last two games than it has all season. BYU may finally be getting into a rhythm offensively. For the second consecutive game, BYU's starting lineup dominated to start the second half. Kevin Young may have found something with his new starting lineup.
BYU was led by star Richie Saunders who had 21 points on 7/15 shooting. Saunders has turned into BYU's best scorer by a wide margin. Saunders has added off-the-bounce threes to his game and it's really opened things up for the BYU offense.
Egor Demin had one of his best games in a BYU uniform. Demin hit multiple threes for the first time in conference play. He also impacted the game in a lot of other ways. Demin finished with 15 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.
Dawson Baker was excellent in this game. Baker was able to penetrate the paint and convert once he got there. Baker finished with 11 points on 5/7 shooting.
BYU will look to continue its winning streak on Tuesday night against Baylor. The Bears are coming off a road win against Utah.