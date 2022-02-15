Skip to main content

BYU Firmly on the Bubble in Latest Bracket Projections

After losing four consecutive games in January, the BYU men's basketball team slid from a NCAA Tournament lock to a team on the bubble. BYU kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive last week with two road victories over LMU and Pacific. This week, the Cougars will travel to Moraga to take on Saint Mary's in one of the most important games of the season.

USATSI_17627106_168390393_lowres

Ahead of BYU's road game against the Gaels, here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections for the Cougars.

Joe Lunardi - ESPN

ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the industry leader in projecting the NCAA tournament field, has BYU as one of the last four teams in the field. Lundardi projects BYU as a #11 seed that would face #11 Iowa State in a play-in game.

Kevin Sweeney - Sports Illustrated

Like Lunardi, SI's Kevin Sweeney has BYU as one of the last four teams in. In Sweeney's projections, BYU would face #12 Memphis in a play-in game. The winner would take on #5 Michigan State in the round of 64.

Jerry Palm - CBS

Read More

Jerry Palm is more bullish on the Cougars than Lunardi and Sweeney. Palm put BYU as a #10 seed in his latest projections against #7 Colorado State.

Bracket Matrix

Bracket Matrix is a website that compiles all NCAA Tournament projections on the internet. Of the 110 brackets that Bracket Matrix compiles, BYU was included in 91/110 of them (83%). BYU's average seed was 11.23.

The above projections highlight the importance of BYU's game against Saint Mary's this week. With a win over Saint Mary's this week, BYU fans could start to feel confident in the Cougars' chances of making the NCAA Tournament field. With a loss against Saint Mary's, BYU would probably need to string together a few wins in the WCC Tournament to make the cut.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_17627106_168390393_lowres

BYU Firmly on the Bubble in Latest Bracket Projections

1 minute ago
USATSI_17627412_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pepperdine

The Cougars look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive at Pepperdine

Feb 12, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

5 BYU Football Commits Who Will Have an Immediate Impact In 2022

These five BYU football recruits won't need much time to get comfortable.

Feb 11, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

BYU Running Back Tyler Allgeier to Attend NFL Combine

Allgeier was the lone BYU Cougar invited to the 2022 NFL Combine

Feb 9, 2022
Jaren Hall vs Baylor

BYU Cracks the Top 25 in 2022 SP+ Preseason Rankings

The Cougars came in at no. 23 in the initial SP+ rankings

Feb 9, 2022
UAB in the Independence Bowl

BYU Ranks Second in Returning Production Ahead of 2022 Season

BYU will return most of its production following a 10-win 2021 season

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_17502367_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 2 Gonzaga

The Cougars host no. 2 Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on Saturday night

Feb 5, 2022
Payton Wilgar vs USF

5 BYU Football Players Who Will Make (or Break) the 2022 Season

These five BYU football players will have plenty resting on their shoulder pads in 2022.

Feb 4, 2022